E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.50% to Rs 36.55 crore

Net Loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 13.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.50% to Rs 36.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 46.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 52.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 41.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.18% to Rs 149.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 172.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

