ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter
E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 44.39 crore

Net Loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 14.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 44.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales44.3937.84 17 OPM %-6.76-24.23 -PBDT-13.57-16.04 15 PBT-14.06-16.58 15 NP-14.06-16.58 15

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:11 IST

