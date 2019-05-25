E-Land Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.44 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.70% to Rs 46.56 croreNet Loss of E-Land Apparel reported to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 38.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.70% to Rs 46.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 41.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 78.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 172.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 183.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales46.5644.05 6 172.02183.50 -6 OPM %1.22-0.61 --2.63-10.84 - PBDT-6.95-1.70 -309 -39.58-40.22 2 PBT-7.44-2.17 -243 -41.52-42.31 2 NP-7.44-38.28 81 -41.52-78.42 47
