E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 33.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.61% to Rs 16.91 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 33.54% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.9113.68 24 OPM %49.9149.20 -PBDT8.476.72 26 PBT2.921.64 78 NP2.191.64 34

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 17:16 IST

