E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 33.54% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 110.40% in the September 2022 quarter
HCL Tech tie-up with Intel and Mavenir to deliver 5G enterprise solutions
Sterlite Tech collaborates with Vocus Group for Australia project
Bharti Airtel and Meta collaborate to support growth of India's digital ecosystem
Siti Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.46 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 23.61% to Rs 16.91 croreNet profit of E2E Networks rose 33.54% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.9113.68 24 OPM %49.9149.20 -PBDT8.476.72 26 PBT2.921.64 78 NP2.191.64 34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU