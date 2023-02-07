E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 33.54% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.61% to Rs 16.91 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 33.54% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.61% to Rs 16.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.9113.6849.9149.208.476.722.921.642.191.64

