EaseMyTrip partners with IIFA

To sell exclusive packages for IIFA event at Abu DhabiEaseMyTrip.com becomes the travel partner for the prestigious International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) 2023 which brings together the very best of the Indian film industry.
This year IIFA returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year on February 9, 10 and 11, 2023. IIFA 2023 will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT -Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.
Under this partnership, EaseMyTrip is selling exclusive packages for the event and free IIFA passes on buying tickets to Abu Dhabi to attend the glorious and glamorous events- IIFA Rocks and NEXA IIFA Awards. Customers can book their tickets to Abu Dhabi via thi e link https://www.easemytrip.com/offers/fly-to-iifa.html and use the Code: EMTIIFA to avail the benefits.
