East West Holdings standalone net profit declines 58.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 265.33% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of East West Holdings declined 58.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 265.33% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.55% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 470.67% to Rs 8.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

