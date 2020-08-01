JUST IN
East West Holdings standalone net profit declines 58.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 265.33% to Rs 5.48 crore

Net profit of East West Holdings declined 58.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 265.33% to Rs 5.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.55% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 470.67% to Rs 8.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.481.50 265 8.561.50 471 OPM %-3.28-10.67 --6.07-21.33 - PBDT0.220.71 -69 0.050.84 -94 PBT0.220.71 -69 0.050.84 -94 NP0.210.50 -58 0.040.62 -94

Sat, August 01 2020. 14:09 IST

