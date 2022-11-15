Eastern Silk Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.80 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2022 quarter
Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 51.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Kajal Synthetics & Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Kakatiya Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 61.03% to Rs 7.30 croreNet loss of Eastern Silk Industries reported to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 61.03% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.3018.73 -61 OPM %-33.153.79 -PBDT-2.131.06 PL PBT-2.800.07 PL NP-2.800.07 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU