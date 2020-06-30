Eastern Treads reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Milkfood reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Greycells Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
PCS Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 37.34% to Rs 15.69 croreNet Loss of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.34% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 25.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.64% to Rs 78.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.6925.04 -37 78.3297.46 -20 OPM %4.084.99 -5.123.89 - PBDT-0.130.26 PL 1.000.64 56 PBT-0.71-0.38 -87 -1.50-2.00 25 NP-0.84-0.28 -200 -1.35-1.77 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU