Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.80% to Rs 13.25 croreNet Loss of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 35.80% to Rs 13.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.2520.64 -36 OPM %-7.25-4.07 -PBDT-1.74-1.56 -12 PBT-2.15-2.03 -6 NP-2.03-1.96 -4
