Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 4.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.53% to Rs 108.50 crore

Net profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 4.02% to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.53% to Rs 108.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.108.5056.6533.8059.5839.4836.6038.8136.3828.2227.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)