JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.30 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 57.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 4.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 91.53% to Rs 108.50 crore

Net profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 4.02% to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.53% to Rs 108.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales108.5056.65 92 OPM %33.8059.58 -PBDT39.4836.60 8 PBT38.8136.38 7 NP28.2227.13 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU