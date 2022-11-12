Easy Trip Planners consolidated net profit rises 4.02% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 91.53% to Rs 108.50 croreNet profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 4.02% to Rs 28.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.53% to Rs 108.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales108.5056.65 92 OPM %33.8059.58 -PBDT39.4836.60 8 PBT38.8136.38 7 NP28.2227.13 4
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
