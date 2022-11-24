ECL Finance standalone net profit rises 54.11% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 404.58 croreNet profit of ECL Finance rose 54.11% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 404.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 415.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales404.58415.46 -3 OPM %71.3189.65 -PBDT34.8922.32 56 PBT32.3019.25 68 NP27.7418.00 54
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
