ECL Finance standalone net profit rises 54.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 404.58 crore

Net profit of ECL Finance rose 54.11% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 404.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 415.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.404.58415.4671.3189.6534.8922.3232.3019.2527.7418.00

