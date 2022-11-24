JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex spurts 762 pts, ends at all time high; Nifty settles above 18,450
Business Standard

ECL Finance standalone net profit rises 54.11% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 404.58 crore

Net profit of ECL Finance rose 54.11% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 404.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 415.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales404.58415.46 -3 OPM %71.3189.65 -PBDT34.8922.32 56 PBT32.3019.25 68 NP27.7418.00 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU