eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 8.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.10% to Rs 365.12 croreNet profit of eClerx Services declined 8.16% to Rs 59.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 365.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 361.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 21.28% to Rs 228.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 289.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 1430.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1365.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales365.12361.13 1 1430.591365.06 5 OPM %22.1222.53 -21.5026.83 - PBDT90.3097.44 -7 356.17406.50 -12 PBT77.5484.58 -8 311.47358.26 -13 NP59.1964.45 -8 228.26289.98 -21
