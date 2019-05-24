eClerx Services consolidated net profit declines 8.16% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.10% to Rs 365.12 crore

Net profit of Services declined 8.16% to Rs 59.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 64.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 365.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 361.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.28% to Rs 228.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 289.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 1430.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1365.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

