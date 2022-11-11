eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 650.29 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 25.00% to Rs 125.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 650.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 523.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.650.29523.2527.8831.55197.16160.48169.78135.32125.92100.74

