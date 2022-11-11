eClerx Services consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 24.28% to Rs 650.29 crore

Net profit of eClerx Services rose 25.00% to Rs 125.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.28% to Rs 650.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 523.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales650.29523.25 24 OPM %27.8831.55 -PBDT197.16160.48 23 PBT169.78135.32 25 NP125.92100.74 25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

