Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 65.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 119.91% to Rs 4.75 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling declined 65.63% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 119.91% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.91% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 11.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.752.16 120 11.4410.51 9 OPM %-0.2112.04 -12.8516.08 - PBDT0.340.13 162 1.701.26 35 PBT0.220.01 2100 1.220.79 54 NP0.110.32 -66 1.111.10 1

First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 16:41 IST

