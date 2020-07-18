Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 65.63% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 119.91% to Rs 4.75 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling declined 65.63% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 119.91% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.91% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 11.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.752.16 120 11.4410.51 9 OPM %-0.2112.04 -12.8516.08 - PBDT0.340.13 162 1.701.26 35 PBT0.220.01 2100 1.220.79 54 NP0.110.32 -66 1.111.10 1
