Eco Recycling consolidated net profit declines 65.63% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Eco Recycling declined 65.63% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 119.91% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.91% to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 11.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

