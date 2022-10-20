Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 88.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 88.46% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.614.4743.7724.613.681.943.431.823.431.82

