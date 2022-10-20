JUST IN
Delhivery Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Eco Recycling consolidated net profit rises 88.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 88.46% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.614.47 -19 OPM %43.7724.61 -PBDT3.681.94 90 PBT3.431.82 88 NP3.431.82 88

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 14:54 IST

