Ecoboard Industries standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 10.21 crore

Net profit of Ecoboard Industries declined 26.27% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.2113.17 -22 OPM %-2.7414.20 -PBDT0.441.31 -66 PBT0.181.06 -83 NP0.871.18 -26

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

