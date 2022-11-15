Ecoboard Industries standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.48% to Rs 10.21 crore

Net profit of Ecoboard Industries declined 26.27% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.48% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.2113.17-2.7414.200.441.310.181.060.871.18

