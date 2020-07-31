Econo Trade India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 725.00% to Rs 0.66 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 725.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 82.69% to Rs 1.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.660.08 725 1.901.04 83 OPM %-6.06-175.00 --8.95-8.65 - PBDT0.16-0.01 LP 0.030.04 -25 PBT0.16-0.01 LP 0.030.04 -25 NP0.15-0.01 LP 0.020.03 -33
