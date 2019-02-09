JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Ecoplast standalone net profit declines 35.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 21.13 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast declined 35.33% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.1324.66 -14 OPM %7.5710.54 -PBDT1.512.66 -43 PBT0.982.20 -55 NP0.971.50 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements