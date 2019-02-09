Ecoplast standalone net profit declines 35.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Phoenix Township reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Gala Global Products standalone net profit declines 8.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit rises 983.82% in the December 2018 quarter
Zuari Global standalone net profit rises 212.59% in the December 2018 quarter
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 14.31% to Rs 21.13 croreNet profit of Ecoplast declined 35.33% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.31% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 24.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales21.1324.66 -14 OPM %7.5710.54 -PBDT1.512.66 -43 PBT0.982.20 -55 NP0.971.50 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU