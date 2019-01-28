ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.60 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2018 quarter
ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Umiya Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter
West Leisure Resorts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.83 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.19 croreNet Loss of ECS Biztech reported to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.190.18 6 OPM %-947.37-72.22 -PBDT-1.80-0.09 -1900 PBT-1.96-0.36 -444 NP-8.60-0.25 -3340
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU