JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Central Depository Services (India) consolidated net profit rises 10.76% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

ECS Biztech reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.60 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net Loss of ECS Biztech reported to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.56% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.190.18 6 OPM %-947.37-72.22 -PBDT-1.80-0.09 -1900 PBT-1.96-0.36 -444 NP-8.60-0.25 -3340

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements