ECS Biztech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.22% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.22% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.260.457.698.890.080.040.0200.020

