ECS Biztech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.22% to Rs 0.26 croreNet profit of ECS Biztech reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.22% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.260.45 -42 OPM %7.698.89 -PBDT0.080.04 100 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0
