Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 246.89 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 7.18% to Rs 74.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 246.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 231.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales246.89231.28 7 OPM %84.6189.99 -PBDT101.6794.97 7 PBT101.3894.71 7 NP74.8269.81 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

