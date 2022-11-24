Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit rises 7.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.75% to Rs 246.89 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company rose 7.18% to Rs 74.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 69.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.75% to Rs 246.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 231.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.246.89231.2884.6189.99101.6794.97101.3894.7174.8269.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)