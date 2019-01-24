Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 3.79% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 2751.72 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Financial Services declined 3.79% to Rs 226.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 235.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 2751.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2160.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2751.722160.70 27 OPM %61.3662.25 -PBDT490.83371.70 32 PBT458.00348.70 31 NP226.11235.02 -4
