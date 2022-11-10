JUST IN
Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 2085.41 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 17.32% to Rs 67.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 2085.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1815.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2085.411815.29 15 OPM %32.2341.65 -PBDT72.4475.87 -5 PBT42.6240.34 6 NP67.2157.29 17

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 08:01 IST

