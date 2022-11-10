Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 17.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.88% to Rs 2085.41 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 17.32% to Rs 67.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.88% to Rs 2085.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1815.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2085.411815.2932.2341.6572.4475.8742.6240.3467.2157.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)