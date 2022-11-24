Edelweiss Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 60.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.70% to Rs 110.55 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Housing Finance declined 60.86% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.70% to Rs 110.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.110.55134.3371.2077.769.4620.278.4219.306.2716.02

