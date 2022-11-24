JUST IN
Edelweiss Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 60.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Edelweiss Housing Finance declined 60.86% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.70% to Rs 110.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 134.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.55134.33 -18 OPM %71.2077.76 -PBDT9.4620.27 -53 PBT8.4219.30 -56 NP6.2716.02 -61

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

