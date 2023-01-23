JUST IN
Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit rises 270.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.34% to Rs 31.82 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance rose 270.00% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.34% to Rs 31.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.8247.03 -32 OPM %77.1848.01 -PBDT9.783.16 209 PBT9.512.19 334 NP7.031.90 270

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 07:32 IST

