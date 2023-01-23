Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit rises 270.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 32.34% to Rs 31.82 crore

Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance rose 270.00% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 32.34% to Rs 31.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.31.8247.0377.1848.019.783.169.512.197.031.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)