eDynamics Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of eDynamics Solutions remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.350 0 0.350 0 OPM %-11.430 --31.430 - PBDT0.020.01 100 0.01-0.06 LP PBT0.020.01 100 0-0.07 100 NP0.010.01 0 0-0.07 100
