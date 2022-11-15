Efficient Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Efficient Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.03 100 OPM %50.000 -PBDT0.030 0 PBT0.030 0 NP0.020 0
