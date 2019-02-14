Effingo Textile & Trading standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Effingo Textile & Trading rose 25.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
