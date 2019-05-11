Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 18.05% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 2459.68 crore

Net profit of rose 18.05% to Rs 544.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 461.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 2459.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2517.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.40% to Rs 2202.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1959.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 9717.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8920.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2459.682517.299717.448920.8627.8424.2429.6929.01900.72790.003580.053118.90819.59726.033279.772895.60544.84461.532202.731959.67

