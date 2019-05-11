Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 18.05% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 2459.68 croreNet profit of Eicher Motors rose 18.05% to Rs 544.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 461.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 2459.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2517.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.40% to Rs 2202.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1959.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 9717.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8920.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2459.682517.29 -2 9717.448920.86 9 OPM %27.8424.24 -29.6929.01 - PBDT900.72790.00 14 3580.053118.90 15 PBT819.59726.03 13 3279.772895.60 13 NP544.84461.53 18 2202.731959.67 12
