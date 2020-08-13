Eicher Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 55.18 crore in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Sales decline 65.73% to Rs 809.16 crore

Net loss of Eicher Motors reported to Rs 55.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 451.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.73% to Rs 809.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2361.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales809.162361.24 -66 OPM %-7.6126.02 -PBDT47.53751.05 -94 PBT-50.67663.45 PL NP-55.18451.77 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 17:25 IST

