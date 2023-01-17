EID Parry (India) commences commercial operations of its sugar unit at Sankili, Andhra Pradesh

EID Parry (India) announced that the new 120 KLPD distillery of the Company at its sugar unit at Sankili, Andhra Pradesh, (which has the flexibility to operate with multiple feedstocks .i.e., molasses/cane juice & syrup/grain based) has commenced commercial operations with effect from today, i.e. 17 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)