Board of Bikaji Foods International to consider scheme of amalgamation
Business Standard

EID Parry (India) commences commercial operations of its sugar unit at Sankili, Andhra Pradesh

Capital Market 

EID Parry (India) announced that the new 120 KLPD distillery of the Company at its sugar unit at Sankili, Andhra Pradesh, (which has the flexibility to operate with multiple feedstocks .i.e., molasses/cane juice & syrup/grain based) has commenced commercial operations with effect from today, i.e. 17 January 2023.

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 19:18 IST

