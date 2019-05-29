EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 18.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 84.97 crore

Net profit of rose 18.19% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 84.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.40% to Rs 37.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 264.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 263.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

