EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 18.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.82% to Rs 84.97 croreNet profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 18.19% to Rs 18.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.82% to Rs 84.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.40% to Rs 37.94 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 264.18 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 263.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales84.9780.30 6 264.18263.53 0 OPM %32.9631.64 -24.0425.59 - PBDT31.3427.43 14 72.6172.75 0 PBT27.6723.99 15 58.3558.66 -1 NP18.1915.39 18 37.9437.79 0
