EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 854.72% in the September 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.00% to Rs 45.61 croreNet profit of EIH Associated Hotels rose 854.72% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales declined 3.00% to Rs 45.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 47.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales45.6147.02 -3 OPM %-3.165.55 -PBDT0.294.39 -93 PBT-3.560.86 PL NP5.060.53 855
