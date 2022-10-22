Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.23% to Rs 4.31 croreNet profit of Eiko Lifesciences declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.23% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.316.09 -29 OPM %3.257.39 -PBDT0.360.45 -20 PBT0.200.29 -31 NP0.150.22 -32
