Eiko Lifesciences standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.23% to Rs 4.31 crore

Net profit of Eiko Lifesciences declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 29.23% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.316.093.257.390.360.450.200.290.150.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)