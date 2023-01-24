Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 158.42% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 68.32% to Rs 38.09 croreNet profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 158.42% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 68.32% to Rs 38.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.0922.63 68 OPM %15.7313.70 -PBDT8.714.76 83 PBT6.782.70 151 NP4.911.90 158
