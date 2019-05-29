Ejecta Marketing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore

Ejecta Marketing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.170.240.880.82-11.76-33.33-19.32-14.630.02-0.010.060.080.01-0.010.040.08000.030.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)