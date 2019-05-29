Ejecta Marketing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.17% to Rs 0.17 croreEjecta Marketing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.17% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.170.24 -29 0.880.82 7 OPM %-11.76-33.33 --19.32-14.63 - PBDT0.02-0.01 LP 0.060.08 -25 PBT0.01-0.01 LP 0.040.08 -50 NP00 0 0.030.06 -50
