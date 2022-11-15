Ekam Leasing And Finance Co consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.130.1576.9273.330.070.090.070.080.070.08

