Ekam Leasing And Finance Co consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.15 -13 OPM %76.9273.33 -PBDT0.070.09 -22 PBT0.070.08 -13 NP0.070.08 -13
