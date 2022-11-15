JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zeal Aqua standalone net profit declines 57.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ekam Leasing And Finance Co consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.15 -13 OPM %76.9273.33 -PBDT0.070.09 -22 PBT0.070.08 -13 NP0.070.08 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU