Ekam Leasing And Finance Co consolidated net profit declines 19.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co declined 19.05% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.42% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.14 -14 0.430.76 -43 OPM %50.0042.86 --202.3331.58 - PBDT0.060.08 -25 -0.300.16 PL PBT0.060.07 -14 -0.310.14 PL NP0.170.21 -19 -0.360.30 PL
