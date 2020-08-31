Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Ekam Leasing And Finance Co reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.120.10 20 OPM %75.00-1640.00 -PBDT0.07-1.05 LP PBT0.07-1.05 LP NP0.05-1.17 LP
