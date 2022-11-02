JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vandana Knitwear standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 37.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 152.89 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 37.95% to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 152.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 132.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales152.89132.63 15 OPM %15.9111.77 -PBDT29.4021.08 39 PBT26.3218.01 46 NP27.0119.58 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU