Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 37.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 152.89 croreNet profit of Elantas Beck India rose 37.95% to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 152.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 132.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales152.89132.63 15 OPM %15.9111.77 -PBDT29.4021.08 39 PBT26.3218.01 46 NP27.0119.58 38
