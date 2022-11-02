Elantas Beck India standalone net profit rises 37.95% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.28% to Rs 152.89 crore

Net profit of Elantas Beck India rose 37.95% to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 152.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 132.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.152.89132.6315.9111.7729.4021.0826.3218.0127.0119.58

