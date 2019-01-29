JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Ganesh Holdings approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Elcid Investments standalone net profit rises 6.17% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 8.28 crore

Net profit of Elcid Investments rose 6.17% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.287.87 5 OPM %98.1997.84 -PBDT8.137.70 6 PBT8.097.66 6 NP8.097.62 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements