Elcid Investments standalone net profit rises 6.17% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elcid Investments standalone net profit declines 21.24% in the June 2018 quarter
Elcid Investments standalone net profit declines 97.61% in the September 2018 quarter
Innovassynth Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Innovassynth Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2018 quarter
SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 68.51% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 8.28 croreNet profit of Elcid Investments rose 6.17% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales8.287.87 5 OPM %98.1997.84 -PBDT8.137.70 6 PBT8.097.66 6 NP8.097.62 6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU