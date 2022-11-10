JUST IN
Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.95% to Rs 32.91 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 46.86% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.95% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales32.9140.11 -18 OPM %29.1154.33 -PBDT12.1822.46 -46 PBT12.0122.31 -46 NP8.8916.73 -47

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:58 IST

