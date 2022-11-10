Eldeco Housing & Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.95% to Rs 32.91 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries declined 46.86% to Rs 8.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.95% to Rs 32.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.32.9140.1129.1154.3312.1822.4612.0122.318.8916.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)