JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Equitas Holdings approves change in company secretary
Business Standard

Eldeco Housing & Industries standalone net profit rises 668.24% in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 52.60% to Rs 24.66 crore

Net profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 668.24% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 52.60% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales24.6616.16 53 OPM %36.8213.86 -PBDT9.881.39 611 PBT9.821.35 627 NP6.530.85 668

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 15:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements