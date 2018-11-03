Eldeco Housing & Industries standalone net profit rises 668.24% in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 52.60% to Rs 24.66 croreNet profit of Eldeco Housing & Industries rose 668.24% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 52.60% to Rs 24.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales24.6616.16 53 OPM %36.8213.86 -PBDT9.881.39 611 PBT9.821.35 627 NP6.530.85 668
