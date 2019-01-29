Electrosteel Castings standalone net profit rises 38.94% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.28% to Rs 641.00 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings rose 38.94% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.28% to Rs 641.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 511.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales641.00511.66 25 OPM %15.6313.63 -PBDT57.0446.66 22 PBT43.6931.49 39 NP28.3320.39 39
