Electrosteel Castings standalone net profit rises 38.94% in the December 2018 quarter

Board of Ganesh Holdings approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Sales rise 25.28% to Rs 641.00 crore

Net profit of Electrosteel Castings rose 38.94% to Rs 28.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 25.28% to Rs 641.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 511.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales641.00511.66 25 OPM %15.6313.63 -PBDT57.0446.66 22 PBT43.6931.49 39 NP28.3320.39 39

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 17:12 IST

