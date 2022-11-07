JUST IN
Manaksia Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 19.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 24.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 8.22 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 24.83% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8.228.17 1 OPM %9.0017.63 -PBDT1.442.02 -29 PBT1.361.98 -31 NP1.121.49 -25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:12 IST

