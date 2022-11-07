Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 24.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.61% to Rs 8.22 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 24.83% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 0.61% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.228.179.0017.631.442.021.361.981.121.49

