Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 53.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.59% to Rs 4.25 crore

Net profit of Elegant Marbles and declined 53.54% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.17% to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 19.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

