Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries standalone net profit declines 53.54% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 22.59% to Rs 4.25 croreNet profit of Elegant Marbles and Grani Industries declined 53.54% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 22.59% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.17% to Rs 3.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.22% to Rs 19.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.255.49 -23 19.6624.04 -18 OPM %-3.76-0.55 -5.753.87 - PBDT0.761.35 -44 4.185.41 -23 PBT0.591.31 -55 3.905.24 -26 NP0.591.27 -54 3.274.37 -25
