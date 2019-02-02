Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 16.57% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 470.17 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments declined 16.57% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 470.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 415.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales470.17415.42 13 OPM %10.0911.43 -PBDT46.7848.49 -4 PBT32.2736.96 -13 NP23.4228.07 -17
