JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Paramount Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit declines 16.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 470.17 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments declined 16.57% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 28.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 470.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 415.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales470.17415.42 13 OPM %10.0911.43 -PBDT46.7848.49 -4 PBT32.2736.96 -13 NP23.4228.07 -17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements