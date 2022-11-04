Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 39.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.29% to Rs 738.72 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments rose 39.40% to Rs 71.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 738.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 652.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales738.72652.04 13 OPM %15.2512.29 -PBDT123.7395.34 30 PBT104.0977.07 35 NP71.9651.62 39
