Elgi Equipments consolidated net profit rises 39.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.29% to Rs 738.72 crore

Net profit of Elgi Equipments rose 39.40% to Rs 71.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.29% to Rs 738.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 652.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.738.72652.0415.2512.29123.7395.34104.0977.0771.9651.62

