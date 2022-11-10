Elgi Rubber Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.64 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.54% to Rs 96.85 croreNet profit of Elgi Rubber Company reported to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.54% to Rs 96.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 94.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales96.8594.45 3 OPM %4.741.59 -PBDT10.901.14 856 PBT6.80-3.40 LP NP5.64-4.79 LP
