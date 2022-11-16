Elitecon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.48 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 24.98 croreNet Loss of Elitecon International reported to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 24.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales24.980 0 OPM %-50.040 -PBDT-12.06-0.17 -6994 PBT-12.56-0.35 -3489 NP-12.48-0.39 -3100
